Dear Family,

From May 27th-June 1st, world leaders will gather for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 77th World Health Assembly. During this gathering, it is expected that countries will vote on a new legally binding Pandemic Accord and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHRs). This is the culmination of the issues I have been warning about for several years now.

Repeatedly, I have raised a variety of concerns including the authority these changes give to the WHO to erode our national health sovereignty in times of emergency.

This week, I sent another letter to the Minister of Health to express my concern about Canada signing on to these amendments because the WHO has not yet released the final version of many of these amendments. This goes directly against Article 55 of the IHR (2005), which stipulates that the WHO Director-General must communicate any proposed amendment to all States Parties at least four months before the World Health Assembly for consideration.

See my letter to the Minister of Health below:

As we await what is ahead in the weeks to come, I want to re-assert that it is undemocratic for Canada to join in this agreement without Canadians having full disclosure and understanding of what is being agreed to.

I also recommend that if you share in these concerns, you consider using your voice and influence to reach out to your Member of Parliament and Senators, who represent you in our Parliament. You can find contact information for Members of Parliament here and for Senators here .

In your service,