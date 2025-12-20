Sometimes a major shift in a country happens quietly. It does not arrive through an election, a public debate, or even a clear policy announcement. Instead, it appears inside a national budget, hidden in language so technical that most Canadians will never notice it. Budget 2025 is one of those moments.

For most of our history, infrastructure meant something we could see: a bridge, a road, a water system, a public building. These investments were visible and understandable. This budget implicitly redefines that idea by directing enormous resources towards a new infrastructure: the digital systems that will increasingly shape how Canadians live and how government operates.

The Canada Infrastructure Bank now controls $45 billion taxpayer dollars, up from $35 billion, in Budget 2025, with an expanded mandate to focus on “AI infrastructure projects.” Alongside that expansion, the budget allocates $925.6 million for sovereign AI compute capacity and a Sovereign Canadian Cloud.

It also funds AI-enabled service delivery across multiple departments on pages 214 to 215. It creates an Office of Digital Transformation on page 214. It launches a new federal program called TechStat to track how Canadians are using AI and digital technologies on page 92. It modernizes digital certification and compliance systems at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency on page 146.

In Bill C-15, the government’s 636-page omnibus budget bill, buried deep on pages 301 and 302, is another quiet but consequential shift. This shift is not just in AI systems, but in expanded ministerial authority to exempt, direct, and override legal frameworks governing how those systems operate. In other words, the government is not only automating and outsourcing decision-making to AI; it is also seeking to concentrate power and control in the process and how we are regulated.

This is not a small, routine update. It is a digital infrastructural overhaul of government, introduced without any substantial parliamentary debate or a clear national conversation. Changes of this magnitude should not be made this way in a healthy democracy.

Digital infrastructure may sound abstract and technical, but what it determines is deeply human. It influences how the government identifies you, how your applications are approved or denied, how your eligibility is verified, and how automated systems interpret your actions. These decisions have always relied on human judgment and human responsibility. As we automate more of the state, we must make sure we do not automate away the compassion, discretion and fairness that come from human beings making human decisions.

If we want a society rooted in dignity, then we must ensure that digital systems preserve humanity rather than replace it. Efficiency must never become more important than empathy, and convenience must not come at the cost of due process, transparency or personal freedom.

Technology can help us, but only if we remain in control of it. Canadians deserve to know who will run these new systems, how they will be monitored, and what protections will exist. A redesign of this scale should never be hidden in technical budget language.

The future of our public institutions is being shaped right now. Canadians deserve full transparency and a real voice in choosing a digital future that strengthens, rather than diminishes, our humanity.