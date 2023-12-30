Dr. Leslyn Lewis
World Health Organization: Upcoming World Health Assembly
Dear Family, From May 27th-June 1st, world leaders will gather for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 77th World Health Assembly. During this…
May 11
585
March 2024
Happy Easter!
Dear Family, Good Friday marks the darkest day in the Christian calendar — remembering the brutal crucifixion of Jesus Christ. We call it “good…
Mar 29
557
World Health Organization Pandemic Treaty: The Core Issue
Dear Family, With nations converging at the World Health Organization (WHO) this May and set to vote on a legally binding treaty that will transform the…
Mar 2
851
December 2023
The Truth About Smart Cities
Privacy and Autonomy Concerns
Dec 30, 2023
437
120
A Season of Hope
As Christmas draws near, we come together as friends and family in celebration of the hope, joy and goodwill of the season. Christmas is much more than…
Dec 23, 2023
326
44
November 2023
Let us never forget
Canada comes together in remembrance of our greatest heroes.
Nov 11, 2023
176
July 2023
Happy Canada Day!
Celebrating the True North, Strong and Free
Jul 1, 2023
323
June 2023
Digital ID
The Liberals partnership with the WEF - Further Exploring the Agile Nations Charter
Jun 10, 2023
176
64
January 2023
Coming soon
This is Dr. Leslyn Lewis.
Jan 30, 2023
7
